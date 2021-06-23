James Arthur has admitted he hopes fans accept his musical "transition".

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker has teased a change of direction for his upcoming fourth studio album 'It'll All Make Sense in the End', and he revealed he's "trying to evolve" as a songwriter and performer.

Appearing on ITV's 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (23.06.21), he said: "I hope [fans accept it]!

"I've got a body of work behind me already that I'm proud of, and I'm so happy to have a fanbase that seems to have stuck with me, and still wanna come and see my gigs - whenever that might be, whenever we return to doing stuff.

As a musician and a songwriter, I'm trying to evolve as much as I can. Hopefully people will stick with me and enjoy some of the stuff I've got coming up."

But James - who rose to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - "there might be a few misses" for some fans as he puts less of a focus on "storytelling and the love songs".

He added: "I've sort of accepted coming into this campaign and promoting this album that there might be a few misses and I might not strike the balance with people that know me for the storytelling and the love songs.

"I'm trying to transition stylistically as well and do some different stuff. Being this far down the road, I'm trying not to repeat myself and I'm trying to do something new and it's exciting."

Although the new sound might take some getting used to, the 33-year-old star is "really proud" of what he's created and he pointed out after three albums he feels like now's the time to push his own musical boundaries.

He explained: "I'm really proud of it, I'm excited to share it with people. It's really different as well - I'm on my fourth album now, so I'm experimenting with different sounds. It's an exciting one!"