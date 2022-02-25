James Arthur is “buzzing” to be dropping a track with ‘You Me At Six’ singer Josh Franceschi.

The ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ hitmaker has returned with a new collaboration with the pop punk band front man called ‘Lose My Mind’, the music he has “been wanting to make for years”.

The 33-year-old singer said: "Lose My Mind is the kind of alt rock song I've been wanting to make for years. A lot of my musical influences are in that lane, and I'm also a big You Me At Six fan so I'm buzzing that Josh wanted to jump on the track - I love his voice.”

The song - which was written by James in tandem with Cass Lowe and Corey Sanders - comes after the ‘Impossible’ crooner released his fourth studio album ‘It’ll All Make Sense in the End’ that debuted in the chart in third position in November.

James admitted that he feels “very at home with the alt-rock sound” but was “worried” he missed the genre’s resurgence.

He told the OfficialChart.com: “I feel very at home with the alt-rock sound of this song. It's nice to be able to release a song in that world, I love guitar music and I like the emo thing. When I made [2021 album] It'll All Make Sense in the End, I was worried I'd missed the resurgence of that music, but it's coming to the boil and I might just catch the wave. I hope everyone who likes that genre will hear the authenticity in what I'm doing."

In March, ‘The X Factor’ winner - who has sold 30 million albums and racked up 1.9 billion streams since his career began - will venture out on a UK that will kick off at Bournemouth International Centre and in April, he will head stateside for a month, beginning at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre.