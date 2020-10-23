Artist:
Song title: Elita ft. Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Making a solo studio return 6 years after his last release, Gary Barlow drops a video for his Latin-tinged single 'Elita' featuring Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

Next month, the Take That star will unveil his fifth solo album 'Music Played by Humans'. It's the follow-up to 2013's 'Since I Saw You Last' which reached number 2 in the UK charts. But since then he has managed to squeeze in an impressive three albums with Take That: 2014's 'III', 2017's 'Wonderland' and 2018's 'Odyssey'.

Over the course of 2020, Gary Barlow has made quite the impact with his The Crooner Sessions series, which came about as a way to keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic, while live performances were suspended. The series saw him playing  a number of duets with other artists including Rick Astley, Beverley Knight, Katherine Jenkins, Matt Lucas, Brian May, James Blunt and many others.

'Music Played by Humans' will be released on November 27th 2020 via Polydor Records.

