Artist:
Song title: The Dreamer's Hotel
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

Enter Shikari will return with a new album on April 17th entitled 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', and 'The Dreamer's Hotel' is the first single taken from it. It's got a strong punk edge to it and it does not disappoint.

