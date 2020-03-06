Enter Shikari will return with a new album on April 17th entitled 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', and 'The Dreamer's Hotel' is the first single taken from it. It's got a strong punk edge to it and it does not disappoint.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
