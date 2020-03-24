Artist:
Song title: T.I.N.A
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

The only thing you can be sure of with Enter Shikari is that they'll always surprise you. They're not about sticking to any sort of formula, so their forthcoming album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' has to be taken a track at a time. 'T.I.N.A' is the latest release from the album, which is set to drop on April 17th 2020.

