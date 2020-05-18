'White Lines' star Daniel Mays has already called for a second season of the new Netflix murder mystery just days after the show launched online.
Daniel Mays has already pitched for a second season of 'White Lines'.
The 42-year-old actor plays Marcus Ward in the new Netflix mystery thriller, which was released this week and follows Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) as she tries to find out who killed her brother Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries) after his body is found in an Ibiza desert two decades after he went missing.
Daniel told Metro.co.uk: ''I mean look, I think it's dying it's calling out for a second series.
''Its kind of none of it's been properly resolved. I don't wanna give away too much but, yeah I'm just pitching for a second series.''
Despite no real cliffhanger at the end of the first series - which is available in full on the streaming service - Daniel would love to return for a second run.
And Angela Griffin - who portrays Marcus' ex-wife Anna - certainly seems to agree, although she admitted there is still some way to go before everything falls into place.
Referencing her character's sex parties, the 43-year-old star said: ''There's so many things that have to change for us to be able to do a second season...
''If we can get past all of those social distancing things because you know, Anna's life isn't about social distancing - she needs people to be able to touch each other.
''But, one hundred per cent, I'd be up for doing another season.''
The programme was created by Alex Pina - who was also behind 'Money Heist' - and Angela suggested there simply needs to be a demand for more episodes.
She explained: ''I think Alex has got a season two in mind, he's got a story there, but it's just a case of if no one watches it then he's not going to make it - so everyone has to watch it.''
