The National are known to be vocal in their political commentary and have heavily supported the likes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in their presidential campaigns. They take that political ethos further with the new video for their song 'Walk It Back'.
Directed by Casey Reas, the video is made up of footage from presidential inaugurations and speeches intertwined with clips from wildlife programs, though it all appears to be shot like a bad video. Perhaps it's a comment on history repeating itself within the political climate.
The National released their seventh studio album 'Sleep Well Beast' in September 2017, and it has since been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package. It has been co-produced by the band with Peter Katis with whom they worked on their previous album, 2013's 'Trouble Will Find Me', and the majority of their back catalogue.
They recently announced that they would be touring the Southeast of the US in the Spring with support from Big Thief. This will follow a stretch in Australia and South America, and they will also hit the UK and Europe in the summer.
The band also have a number of festival appearances coming up including Homecoming in their hometown of Cincinnati, Shaky Knees and Boston Calling. Plus, their own guitarist Bryce Dessner will be launching the thirteenth edition of his MusicNOW Festival in April.
