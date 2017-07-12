Video footage has been released following the actor's arrest at the weekend.
So we know Shia LaBeouf ended up in a prison cell this weekend for disorderly conduct, but apparently his behaviour didn't stop after he was arrested. Recent footage has shown the actor going off on a profanity-laden rant at cops while on the way to the station in Savannah, Georgia.
Shia LaBeouf at 'Man Down' premiere
Early on Saturday morning (July 8th 2017), the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness after displaying loud and aggressive behaviour when he was refused a cigarette from a man in the street. When cops approached him, he allegedly ran into the lobby of a hotel but was soon cuffed and placed in a cop car.
Now bodycam footage from the incident has been obtained by TMZ showing Shia swearing profusely and pulling the race card on the black officer who booked him. 'You got a President who don't give a s*** about you, and you stuck in a police force which don't give a f*** about you', he raved. 'So you wanna arrest what? White people? For asking for cigarettes?'
He went on to explain his version of the events that occurred, claiming that he was 'trying to be nice' to the officer, who believed he was being racist. 'I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f***! Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist?' He continued. 'I was asking for a cigarette, you said no. I said word. And then you arrested me, you dumb f***!'
He also, rather amusingly, tried to threaten the cop by pointing out the 'cameras everywhere'. 'I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b***h!' He added.
Funnily enough, that wasn't all. Footage from the police car on the journey to the station has also been released, showing him continuing his tirade and actually threatening the officer with a firearm. 'If I had my gun I'll blow your s*** up', he spat, branding him a 'coward' and going on and on about his 'legacy'.
'You put your own kind in the f***ing pen. For nothing', he said. 'You put a white man in the pen for what, you f***ing b***h? For asking a black man for a cigarette? That's your own country. I pay my taxes you dumb b***h.'
More: Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah for disorderly conduct
We're sure that this sermon didn't end there, but he was later released on $7,000 bail and we are yet to hear about what's going to happen to him following this incident. He was in the area shooting a movie called 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' with Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern at the time.
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...
Director Hillcoat and musician-turned-screenwriter Cave previously worked together back home in Australia on the dark...