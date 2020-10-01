Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft.
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft.
The 'Transformers' actor has been accused of a verbal altercation that turned physical in June in Los Angeles, where Shia also allegedly stole the man's cap, TMZ reports. It is believed there were no major injuries as a result of the fight, but the other man filed a report, leading to the investigation.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor and filmmaker previously revealed he almost quit acting to join the Peace Corps.
He said: ''I thought the acting thing was over and then I signed up to go to the Peace Corps and then went into this rehab facility, was there for two months, had written this thing, plans changed. So when I got out, I wasn't gonna do the Peace Corps no more. So we had a little conversation about it, they were very peaceful about it ... It's not like the navy or something like that.''
Shia was encouraged to write the script for 'Honey Boy' whilst in rehab, as he was told writing down parts of his life would help him to cope with his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Traumatic childhood events including his parents splitting when he was five and growing up with an alcoholic father, contributed to his PTSD.
He added: ''It was the first time I'd been told I had PSTD. I just thought I was an alcoholic, like a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that. I knew it was an issue but didn't know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...