Rose McGowan has revealed that the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein “tried to contact” her in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal that rocked Hollywood and destroyed his career last year, although she has “no idea how he got my number”.

The 44 year old former ‘Charmed’ star alleges that she received “texts [and] things like that” from Weinstein in the days and weeks following the numerous claims of serious sexual assault and misconduct from many women – led by McGowan – last October. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Speaking to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme this week, McGowan explained: “A month ago - somebody that worked with him, represented him, I don't know, on his behalf - I shook, it was like a bullet once again. It was basically just kind of this person is reaching out. And I don't even understand what the point was. I can't understand to what end. The cat's out of the bag.”

“I've got no idea how he got my number, but he also had former [Israeli intelligence agency] Mossad agents involved in my life so getting my personal phone number wasn't that hard.”

McGowan became the most high-profile of the figures leading the #MeToo campaign almost eight months ago. She claims she was raped by Weinstein in a hotel room during what was ostensibly a business meeting at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

She was asked about the significance of being a victim of sexual assault and speaking about the subject so vocally in the public domain.

“In some ways I feel it's an honour to almost be a receptacle for so many people's pain and voices, people who want to identify and reach out and say, 'Me too’,” she reflected. “I had hoped that by showing people that if you can cut off the head of power, that you can achieve an awful lot.”

McGowan also said that what she went through in that encounter with Weinstein 21 years ago was “even worse” than what she alleged in her recently released memoir, ‘Brave’.

“The reality of what happened in that hotel room is even worse than I wrote about. I just thought, 'This is enough to really get my point across’.”

