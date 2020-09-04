Rose McGowan has vowed to ''destroy'' Alexander Payne after he denied her sexual misconduct allegations.

The 46-year-old actress - who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct - recently accused the 'Sideways' and 'The Descendants' filmmaker of showing her a ''soft-core porn movie'' for her during a visit to his apartment when she was just 15 years old.

She tweeted: ''Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15 ... I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.''

On Friday (04.09.20), Alexander, 59, issued a statement in which he said the allegations were ''simply untrue'', claiming there was no way the pair would have crossed paths when Rose was a minor.

And in response, Rose has assured her fans she will ''make it a mission to expose him''.

In a statement to Variety, she said: ''F*** him and his lies is my comment. I told Payne to acknowledge and apologise, he has not. I said I didn't want to destroy, now I do. Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one.

''I want people that have watched his films to know his morals are in your mind, his thoughts have become yours. Like in his 'comedy' 'Election,' where the middle-aged teacher that fantasises having sex with his young student, Reese Witherspoon. I want people to know Hollywood perpetrators show you who they are, their skewed view normalised. Men like Predator Payne, who profited from working Weinstein, must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda.''

Alexander has since said he will have no further comment on the matter.

In his initial statement, he said: ''Rose McGowan and I have always had very cordial interactions, and I have admired her commitment to activism and her voice in an important, historic movement. However, what she has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue.

''Rose is mistaken in saying we met when she was fifteen, in the late 1980s. I was a full-time film student at UCLA from 1984 until 1990, and I know that our paths never crossed. She claims that I showed her a 'soft-core porn movie' I had directed for Showtime 'under a different name.' This would have been impossible, since I had never directed anything professionally, lurid or otherwise. I have also never worked for Showtime or directed under any name other than my own.''

Alexander said he first met Rose at an audition in 1991 - when the actress would have been 18 - and said he ''had no reason to question how old she was'', because the role she auditioned for called for ''an actor who was of age''.