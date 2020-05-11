Rose McGowan says fame has prepared her for quarantine ''her whole life''.

The 'Charmed' actress rose to fame starring in the WB Television Network series and she has admitted her worldwide success is very similar to the current quarantine recommendations amidst the coronavirus pandemic as she has been hiring people to keep others away from her for years.

Speaking on Channel Q's Let's Go There, she said: ''I prepared for quarantine my whole life for a long time because I was in this weird position where I had to hire people to keep people away from me. I couldn't leave my house ... TV fame, you're in people's living rooms and they make relationships with you and when you see them, their eyes would, like, dilate.''

Meanwhile, Rose previously admitted she quit acting because it became ''so boring'' being in front of the camera.

In an Instagram post shared in 2015, she wrote: ''Thoughts on the current state of tent pole films aka superheroes. I'd like to petition for other stories to be added to the slate. Where are the human stories? I don't want green goblins and tight outfits. I want intelligence, daring, work that drives society forward. I want a mirror, not every cliché regurgitated ad nauseum. From Scarface, to Lebowski, to M, to Anchor Man, to the sublime Carol, to Chinatown, to Sullivan's Travels-. Let's bring complexity back. Let's be the badasses we used to be. Open up the director's chair and it'll change. #hollywood #directing think of all the stories not on screen because women are blocked by the status quo. F**k the status quo. Honestly, it got so boring in front of the camera I had to quit. Boring often times egomaniacal tyrants not making art. Hmmm.. Why ever should that change? Add women. Change the conversation. Promote depth. (sic)''