Rose McGowan has accused Alyssa Milano of making the 'Charmed' set ''toxic''.

The 46-year-old actress starred alongside Alyssa in the hit supernatural drama - which ran from 1998 to 2006 - and has now slammed her co-star for allegedly making her cry ''every time we got renewed'', because she didn't enjoy working with Alyssa.

Rose hit out at Alyssa on social media as part of a feud which originally began as a discussion about politics, when Rose questioned the record of the Democratic party, which Alyssa supports.

She wrote: ''What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf****** (sic)''

Alyssa then responded with a list of the party's accomplishments, and suggested Rose was a ''fraud''.

She tweeted: ''Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It's the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets (sic)''

Rose - who was one of the first people to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual misconduct ahead of the #MeToo movement, which Alyssa was a part of - then launched a tirade against her former co-star, accusing her of being ''jealous'' of Rose for ''outing [her] rapist'' and claiming she ''threw a fit'' in front of the 'Charmed' crew over pay.

In a series of tweets, Rose wrote: ''1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con't)

''2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s***!' Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f****** fraud. (sic)''

The online feud caused #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter, and Alyssa mocked the hashtag as she asked people to help it trend even higher.

She wrote in her final tweet before calling it a night: ''Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things - I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things - I see you. F*** off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people (sic)''