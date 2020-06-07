Rose McGowan has finally found peace in her life.

The 'Charmed' star was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she alleged in 2017 that he had raped her in 1997, and after the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act earlier this year, she's hugely relieved to know he can't ''hurt'' her anymore.

She told OK! magazine: ''The feeling of peace has come. This person can't hurt me anymore. He was a one-man wrecking crew. He destroyed so many lives.

''Thank God the jury saw through that old fashioned sl*t-shaming.

''After he was found guilty, he said, 'I can't believe this happened in America.' It was the first time I ever agreed with him.''

Rose was in ''utter shock'' when the guilty verdict came through because she expected the producer to walk away.

Asked how she felt about the verdict, she said: ''I was in utter shock. The cases they tried in Manhattan were the weakest cases they had I think Harvey thought he was going to get off because of that. That's why he was sleeping through testimony.

''One of his core victims was having a full breakdown and he slept through it.''

The 46-year-old actress has previously spoken of her belief that people were being paid to ''terrorise'' her and she's admitted the pressure got so bad, she fled to a retirement complex, where she had a ''nervous breakdown.

She said: ''A year and a half ago, people were being paid to drive me insane and terrorise me and plant drugs.

''It was like I had spies following me, recording my life secretly. I had all this crazy pressure. I cracked at one point, after someone was hired to terrorise me at a book signing.

''I hid at a retirement community in Florida, among a bunch of senior citizens, and I had a nervous breakdown there.

''I learned that you can survive your brain breaking and you can put it back together. What I have now is a peace that can't be bought - and I didn't have that before. Ever.''