Rose McGowan has accused director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct.

The actress - who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct - has alleged that the 'Sideways' and 'The Descendants' filmmaker ''played a soft-core porn movie'' for her when she was just 15-years-old.

She claimed in a statement on her Twitter account: ''Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15 ... I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.''

Meanwhile, Rose previously insisted she has finally found peace in her life.

She said: ''The feeling of peace has come. This person can't hurt me anymore. He was a one-man wrecking crew. He destroyed so many lives. Thank God the jury saw through that old fashioned sl*t-shaming. After he was found guilty, he said, 'I can't believe this happened in America.' It was the first time I ever agreed with him.''

Rose was in ''utter shock'' when Weinstein's guilty verdict came through because she expected the producer to walk away.

Asked how she felt about the verdict, she said: ''I was in utter shock. The cases they tried in Manhattan were the weakest cases they had I think Harvey thought he was going to get off because of that. That's why he was sleeping through testimony.

''One of his core victims was having a full breakdown and he slept through it.''

The 46-year-old actress has previously spoken of her belief that people were being paid to ''terrorise'' her and she's admitted the pressure got so bad, she fled to a retirement complex, where she had a ''nervous breakdown.

She said: ''A year and a half ago, people were being paid to drive me insane and terrorise me and plant drugs. It was like I had spies following me, recording my life secretly. I had all this crazy pressure. I cracked at one point, after someone was hired to terrorise me at a book signing. I hid at a retirement community in Florida, among a bunch of senior citizens, and I had a nervous breakdown there. I learned that you can survive your brain breaking and you can put it back together. What I have now is a peace that can't be bought - and I didn't have that before. Ever.''