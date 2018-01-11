What is that mysterious object in the sky? That's a question we hope we'll never have to ask, unlike the characters in Jack White's video for his newest single 'Connected By Love' which has been directed by Pasqual Gutierrez.
In the video we see a variety of people from different cultures, but the narrative essentially centres on the life of a young man and his introduction into the world of guns, drugs and violence. Yet it's all against the backdrop of this ominous celestial body hanging in the sky which seems to grow larger and larger with each passing day.
'Connected By Love' is being released at the same time as companion track 'Respect Commander', both of which feature on his forthcoming third solo album 'Boarding House Reach' following 2014's chart-topping 'Lazaretto'.
This year, Jack White is set to headline Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival, Boston Calling and the Governors Ball between May and June.
'Boarding House Reach' will be released later this year through Third Man and Columbia Records.
