After going all out with a powerhouse performance on his last single, 'Taking Me Back', Jack White has gone in the opposite direction with his latest single, 'Love Is Selfish'. The tender track, reminiscent of some of White's softer songs such as 'We're Going To Be Friends', is the second track to be featured from Jack's fifth solo studio album, 'Entering Heaven Alive', albeit that 'Taking Me Back' is listed as a 'Gentle' version.
'Entering Heaven Alive' will be a new 11 track album that is set for release via White's own Third Man Records on July 22nd of this year. Keeping everything in-house, Jack recorded his follow up to 2018's 'Boarding House Reach' at his own Third Man Studios during 2021. As well as containing his latest single, and a new take on last year's 'Taking Me Back', Jack's new record will include the tracks - 'If I Die Tomorrow', 'Queen Of The Bees' and 'Please God Don't Tell Anyone'.
Oddly, or just eschewing tradition, the album that 'Love Is Selfish' features on is not his next full length release. White's fourth studio album, and his sequential follow up to 'Boarding House Reach', will actually be 'Fear Of The Dawn', a new 12 track record set for release on April 8th. White has said that both of his new releases will be "two entirely different albums...each defined by different inspirations, different themes [and] different moods".
The prolific artist, who seems to be continually challenging his own creativity, is definitely channeling a Country & Western vibe in his latest song and throughout the accompanying video. Dressed in a rodeo shirt and sporting a matching blue rinse for the self directed film, White gives one of his most mellow and laid back performances of his career.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Having never toured Canada before, in 2007 Jack and Meg White decided to finally take...
Watch the trailer for It Might Get Loud.Together the works of Jimmy Page, Jack White,...
Coffee and cigarettes. What is it about this magical combination of caffeine and cancer that's...