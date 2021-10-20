Jack White unveils his first new music for three years with new single ‘Taking Me Back,’ which comes alongside a Call of Duty themed lyric video.
The song premiere coincides with the release of the highly anticipated first-person shooter game ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard,’ and features in the video game’s trailer.
Produced by and performed in full by Jack White himself and released through his label Third Man Records, ‘Taking Me Back’ is a hard-hitting rock track with stuttering synths and purposeful guitars.
It’s certainly not a disappointing end to the 3-year wait we’ve had since his number one third solo album ‘Boarding House Reach,’ and we can only hope that it marks the imminent arrival of a new album.
Jack has also unveiled a stripped back, acoustic (and rather vaudevillian) rendition of his new track, entitled ‘Taking Me Back (Gently)’.
The former White Stripes singer recently performed a rooftop set in celebration of the opening of his new Third Man Records store in London; the third store overall and first outside of the US.
His last musical venture was 2019’s ‘Help Us Stranger’ with The Raconteurs; another chart-topping masterpiece. He also made an appearance on the track ‘Are We Still Friends?’ From Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Igor’.
