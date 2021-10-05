Woody Harrelson believes that Carnage's love interest with Shriek in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' adds more intrigue to the serial killer.
Woody Harrelson believes Carnage's love interest improves his character in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.
The 60-year-old actor stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage in the superhero sequel and believes that the character's romance with Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris) added extra depth to his alter ego – after he was disappointed with his brief cameo during the end credits of the original film.
Woody told Screen Rant: "I just wanted to... I felt like with that first thing, even though it was only one scene, I certainly felt at the end of it, I could've done a much better job.
"So I just wanted to make the character more interesting. And they have some things in spite of being a serial killer that endeared you to Cletus Kasady, not the least of which was his love for Shriek. But yeah, those are some of the things."
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been directed by Andy Serkis, who drew on his experience of playing Gollum and Smeagol in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise to help him guide both Woody and Tom Hardy in their dual roles as Carnage and Eddie Brock/Venom respectively.
The 57-year-old star told Empire magazine: "I could relate to all the challenges they might face, although their dualities are manifested in different ways."
Andy also explained the differences between Woody and Tom's parts and his own approach to a similar type of character.
He said: "We didn't use performance capture, as Tom had a very idiosyncratic way of working.
"When it was Tom talking to the wraith version of Venom, he recorded a scratch version of the dialogue, which we'd then play into an earpiece for him to react to.
"So the soundscape was the driver for the placement of the CG character, which was fascinating."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...