Woody Harrelson believes Carnage's love interest improves his character in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

The 60-year-old actor stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage in the superhero sequel and believes that the character's romance with Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris) added extra depth to his alter ego – after he was disappointed with his brief cameo during the end credits of the original film.

Woody told Screen Rant: "I just wanted to... I felt like with that first thing, even though it was only one scene, I certainly felt at the end of it, I could've done a much better job.

"So I just wanted to make the character more interesting. And they have some things in spite of being a serial killer that endeared you to Cletus Kasady, not the least of which was his love for Shriek. But yeah, those are some of the things."

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been directed by Andy Serkis, who drew on his experience of playing Gollum and Smeagol in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise to help him guide both Woody and Tom Hardy in their dual roles as Carnage and Eddie Brock/Venom respectively.

The 57-year-old star told Empire magazine: "I could relate to all the challenges they might face, although their dualities are manifested in different ways."

Andy also explained the differences between Woody and Tom's parts and his own approach to a similar type of character.

He said: "We didn't use performance capture, as Tom had a very idiosyncratic way of working.

"When it was Tom talking to the wraith version of Venom, he recorded a scratch version of the dialogue, which we'd then play into an earpiece for him to react to.

"So the soundscape was the driver for the placement of the CG character, which was fascinating."