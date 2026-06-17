Rock Ecca Vandal announces intimate free Oxford Street show as she joins Vans’ global Off The Wall Campaign Ecca Vandal will play a special in‑store show at Vans’ Oxford Street location next week as she steps into her new role as an ambassador for the brand’s Off The Wall campaign. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ecca Vandal for Vans

Ecca Vandal has confirmed a one‑off London performance set to take place inside the Vans store on Oxford Street next week.

The free in‑store show begins at 7.30pm on June 25, with DJ Alyx Holcombe also appearing as part of the night’s lineup.

The event forms part of Vans’ global Off The Wall campaign, marking 60 years of the brand’s connection to artists and communities who carve out their own space without waiting for permission.

Vandal has also just been unveiled as one of the campaign’s new ambassadors.

For tickets, head HERE.

The announcement follows shortly after the release of her latest album, LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW.

The album was recorded and produced by Richie Buxton, who is currently filling in for late Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers, and Ecca Vandal in his childhood bedroom.

Vandal said: "We cut out everything that didn't serve us - the timelines, the metrics, the pressure to 'stay visible' online.

"We tuned out of the feed and turned inwards.

In Richie's childhood bedroom, we built a tiny home studio, four walls that became a universe.

"The internet was painfully slow, so we were truly disconnected from the online game… that little room became our whole world for nearly two years.

"It held all our chaos and all our clarity, a little 'playpen' where we could live, play and experiment like teenagers again. We wanted to celebrate long-form, the idea of an album as a whole body of work."



