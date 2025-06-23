Duran Duran are bringing The Danse Macabre Halloween Party to Manchester Duran Duran have announced their first UK Danse Macabre Halloween Party in the UK. SHARE SHARE Duran Duran are bringing The Danse Macabre Halloween Party to Manchester

Duran Duran are set to put on a ghoulish show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live this Halloween (31.11.25).

The '80s new wave legends performed a pair of spooktacular Halloween shows in Las Vegas in 2022, and a year later, they dropped the freaky record Danse Macabre, boasting new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of Duran Duran classics.

The Danse Macabre Halloween Party has now become an annual tradition and will head to the UK for the first time.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: “We are devilishly delighted to announce that we are bringing our annual Halloween extravaganza to the UK for the first time.

"It will be a unique, themed show unlike any of our other performances, overflowing with shocks and surprises — so even we do not know what may happen on the night...

"We invite you to dress for the occasion and Danse Macabre with us at Co-op Live in Manchester on October 31st.”





Frontman and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon added: "I’m so excited to be coming to Manchester for this special Halloween concert. In fact, I’m thrilled — and, frankly, a little terrified!"

The Wild Boys band's last Halloween gig was at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden in 2024.

October 31 is also frontman Simon's birthday and he previously admitted he hates that the holiday takes the attention away from his special day.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: “Danse Macabre is Nick’s fantasy album.

“I don’t give a f*** about Halloween, to be honest, as it’s always a distraction in my birthday week."

Despite not being big on Halloween, Simon enjoyed every minute of getting to put his own ghoulish spin on classics by the likes of The Specials ('Ghost Town'), Talking Heads ('Psycho Killer'), Siouxsie and the Banshees ('Spellbound').

He continued: “But it was great fun to make.

“We set our­selves a goal to make an album within a year.

“I think self-consciousness is the biggest enemy of art but this time we didn’t have time to stand back. We had to get on with it.”

Duran Duran – who worked with longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers on the record - also got to reunite with former guitarists Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo on Danse Macabre, describing it as one big "family" reunion.

Tickets go on sale at 10am BST on Wednesday (25.06.25) here.



