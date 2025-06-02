Loyle Carner is putting on a free gig for 500 lucky fans in Bristol Loyle Carner has announced a free concert in Bristol later this month. SHARE SHARE Loyle Carner is putting on a free gig for 500 lucky fans in Bristol

Loyle Carner has announced a free Priority gig at O2 Academy Bristol on June 25.

Just 500 lucky fans will be able to gain access to the intimate show at the 1,650-capacity venue.

The gig is only for customers on O2 mobile and Virgin Media broadband through Priority.

The ballot went live on Monday (02.06.25) at 10am.

Loyle Carner commented: “Very grateful to be to sharing new music and playing it to people in the real world. O2 Academy Bristol has been a special place for me over the years, from supporting Nas years ago to selling it out ourselves. catch you there!”

The free gig comes two days ahead of the star's headline set on Glastonbury's The Other Stage.

The British hip-hop star is due to top the bill at Worthy Farm on June 27.

What's more, fans will have new music seven days earlier, with the follow-up to 2022's 'Hugo', 'hopefully !', set for release on June 20.

Carner will also play a four-night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in November.

He recently previewed the album with the pair of singles ‘all i need' and 'in my mind’.

It's inspired by becoming a father in 2020 to his little boy.

A press release noted of the LP: "A life-affirming exploration of fatherhood, childhood and alternative music, the album is buoyed by a positivity and lightness of touch achieved in large part by stepping out of your comfort zone. In a series of firsts - singing, producing, accidentally forming the band of his dreams - Loyle Carner cultivates healthier boundaries, whilst also allowing his audience in (the album’s moving artwork features his muse of a son, who can also be heard throughout the record)."















