Loyle Carner to drop new album ahead of Glastonbury headline slot

Loyle Carner is releasing the album 'hopefully !' ahead of his headline set on Glastonbury's The Other Stage.

The British hip-hop star is due to top the bill at Worthy Farm on June 27, and fans will have some new music seven days earlier, with the follow-up to 2022's 'Hugo' on June 20.

What's more, Carner has announced some new tour dates, including a four night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in November.

Album pre-sale opens on April 30 at 9am local time, with a Live Nation and SJM pre-sale on May 1 (9am). Further to to this a Spotify pre-sale begins on May 1st (12pm), with tickets available for general sale on May 2nd (9am).

Carner recently previewed the album with the pair of singles ‘all i need' and 'in my mind’.

It's inspired by becoming a father in 2020 to his little boy.

A press release notes of the LP: "A life-affirming exploration of fatherhood, childhood and alternative music, the album is buoyed by a positivity and lightness of touch achieved in large part by stepping out of your comfort zone. In a series of firsts - singing, producing, accidentally forming the band of his dreams - Loyle Carner cultivates healthier boundaries, whilst also allowing his audience in (the album’s moving artwork features his muse of a son, who can also be heard throughout the record)."

Check out Loyle Carner's 2025 tour dates:

07.10.25 Stockholm Annexet

08.10.25 Oslo Sentrum Scene

11.10.25 Amsterdam AFAS Live

13.10.25 Copenhagen KB Hallen

15.10.25 Berlin UFO im Velrodrom

16.10.25 Hamburg Sporthalle

18.10.25 Munich Zenith

19.10.25 Zurich Halle 622

21.10.25 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

22.10.25 Cologne Palladium

24.10.25 Paris Zenith

25.10.25 Brussels Forest National

02.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton

03.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton

04.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton

05.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton

07.11.25 Cardiff Utilita Arena

09.11.25 Dublin 3Arena

12.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy

13.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy

14.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy

18.11.25 Newcastle O2 City Hall

19.11.25 Newcastle O2 City Hall

20.11.25 Birmingham O2 Academy

21.11.25 Birmingham O2 Academy

23.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

24.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

25.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

02.12.25 Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

04.12.25 Sydney Opera House Forecourt

06.12.25 Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl

09.12.25 Perth Metro City

19.02.26 Chicago Thalia Hall

21.02.26 Toronto History

22.02.26 Montreal Beanfield Theatre

24.02.26 Boston Royale

26.02.26 Washington DC The Fillmore

27.02.26 Brooklyn Paramount

03.03.26 San Francisco The Regency Ballroom

03.05.26 Los Angeles The Novo