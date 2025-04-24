Loyle Carner to drop new album ahead of Glastonbury headline slot
Loyle Carner is set to release the new album, 'hopefully !' on June 20.
Loyle Carner is releasing the album 'hopefully !' ahead of his headline set on Glastonbury's The Other Stage.
The British hip-hop star is due to top the bill at Worthy Farm on June 27, and fans will have some new music seven days earlier, with the follow-up to 2022's 'Hugo' on June 20.
What's more, Carner has announced some new tour dates, including a four night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in November.
Album pre-sale opens on April 30 at 9am local time, with a Live Nation and SJM pre-sale on May 1 (9am). Further to to this a Spotify pre-sale begins on May 1st (12pm), with tickets available for general sale on May 2nd (9am).
Carner recently previewed the album with the pair of singles ‘all i need' and 'in my mind’.
It's inspired by becoming a father in 2020 to his little boy.
A press release notes of the LP: "A life-affirming exploration of fatherhood, childhood and alternative music, the album is buoyed by a positivity and lightness of touch achieved in large part by stepping out of your comfort zone. In a series of firsts - singing, producing, accidentally forming the band of his dreams - Loyle Carner cultivates healthier boundaries, whilst also allowing his audience in (the album’s moving artwork features his muse of a son, who can also be heard throughout the record)."
Check out Loyle Carner's 2025 tour dates:
07.10.25 Stockholm Annexet
08.10.25 Oslo Sentrum Scene
11.10.25 Amsterdam AFAS Live
13.10.25 Copenhagen KB Hallen
15.10.25 Berlin UFO im Velrodrom
16.10.25 Hamburg Sporthalle
18.10.25 Munich Zenith
19.10.25 Zurich Halle 622
21.10.25 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
22.10.25 Cologne Palladium
24.10.25 Paris Zenith
25.10.25 Brussels Forest National
02.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton
03.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton
04.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton
05.11.25 London O2 Academy Brixton
07.11.25 Cardiff Utilita Arena
09.11.25 Dublin 3Arena
12.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy
13.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy
14.11.25 Glasgow O2 Academy
18.11.25 Newcastle O2 City Hall
19.11.25 Newcastle O2 City Hall
20.11.25 Birmingham O2 Academy
21.11.25 Birmingham O2 Academy
23.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
24.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
25.11.25 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
02.12.25 Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall
04.12.25 Sydney Opera House Forecourt
06.12.25 Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl
09.12.25 Perth Metro City
19.02.26 Chicago Thalia Hall
21.02.26 Toronto History
22.02.26 Montreal Beanfield Theatre
24.02.26 Boston Royale
26.02.26 Washington DC The Fillmore
27.02.26 Brooklyn Paramount
03.03.26 San Francisco The Regency Ballroom
03.05.26 Los Angeles The Novo