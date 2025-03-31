The Backseat Lovers announce UK and Ireland tour The Backseat Lovers are coming back to rock the UK and Ireland for the first time since 2022. SHARE SHARE The Backseat Lovers are performing in the UK and Ireland in 2025

The Backseat Lovers are making a UK and Ireland comeback after a three-year absence.

Joshua Harmon (vocals/guitars), Jonas Swanson (guitar), KJ Ward (bass) and Juice Welch (drums) cannot wait to rock the two countries again with their "LOUD LOUD sounds and soft soft whispers".

Fans will be able to catch the Utah quartet kick off their run of five shows in the UK at London's Electric Ballroom on June 25, followed by a trip over the water to Dublin, Ireland, where they will send pulses racing at the National Stadium on June 28.





They will come back to England on June 30 where they will play at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms, and then head North to Glasgow, Scotland to perform at SWG3 TV Studio.

The curtain of their UK tour will draw to a close on July 2 at Manchester's New City Hall.

Frontman Joshua Harmon said: “The last year and a half or so we’ve been several million miles away from the stage.

“Leaning onto walls made of sound and laying under trees made of leaves. Embracing the fractures, shining flashlights down dark hallways where we don’t tend to go.

"Not all prepared. Not all put together. But there’s something moving there at the end of the hallway and we just have to get up and go see what it is.

"Show our eyes to bright burning light. Could be as soft as an evening sky. We’ll have to see.

"We’re so grateful for all of our fans, and we can’t wait to come and share our hearts, stand in the same room breathing the same, hot air, making LOUD LOUD sounds and soft soft whispers.”

Fans packed out the O2 Kentish Town Forum in 2022 to see the 'Kilby Girl' hitmakers packed out the O2 Kentish Town Forum, who played in the UK capital in support of their 'Waiting to Spill' album that year.

Quoting influences as unbound by time and genre such as Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Weezer and Radiohead, The Backseat Lovers’ songbook flows from epic soundscape to heart-quickening alt-rock anthem effortlessly.

Tickets are on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10am, and they can be purchased here.

The Backseat Lovers UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates:

Wednesday, June 25: London, Electric Ballroom

Saturday, June 28: Dublin, National Stadium

Monday, June 30: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Tuesday, July 1: Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

Wednesday, July 2: Manchester, New Century Hall