Peso Pluma announces La Doble P World Club European Tour The chart-topping singer and rapper will embark on his first European jaunt, ‘La Doble P World Club European Tour’, this summer. SHARE SHARE The chart-topping singer and rapper will embark on his first European tour this summer

Peso Pluma has announced his first European tour.

The 25-year-old Mexican singer and rapper will embark on the ‘La Doble P World Club European Tour’, which kicks off on June 30 in Amsterdam and runs through July 23 at London’s Roundhouse.

The tour follows the 2024 release of ‘ÉXODO’, a 24-track, two-disc album featuring some of music’s biggest names: Rich The Kid, Cardi B, Quavo, and Luis R. Conriquez.

‘ÉXODO’, his fourth studio album, scored him a Grammy this year for Best Música Mexicana Album. His previous album, ‘GENESIS’ (2023), peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Pluma is known for Billboard Hot 100 hits ‘Ella Baila Sola’, ‘La Bebe’, and ‘Dos Dias’. He made history as the first Mexican artist to top Spotify’s ‘Daily Top Artists Mexico’ chart.

He last played the UK at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2024, when he performed his song ‘Hollywood’ at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

Pluma is set to play a few North American festivals before he embarks on his European tour. He is on the lineup for Austin’s Besame Mucho Fest on April 9, Chicago’s Sueños Festival on May 24, and Montreal’s Fuego Fuego Festival on May 25.

General ticket sales for ‘La Doble P’ begin 28 March at 9:00 at livenation.co.uk.

‘La Doble P World Club European Tour’ dates:

June 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

July 3 - Liege, Belgium - Les Ardentes*

July 6 - Turku, Finland - Ruisrock Festival*

July 9 - Berlin Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

July 11 - Costinesti, Romania - Beach Please Festival*

July 14 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

July 16 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

July 17 - Bern, Switzerland - Gurtenfestival*

July 19 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte

July 20 - Rome, Italy - Rock in Roma*

July 23 - London, UK - Roundhouse

*Festival dates