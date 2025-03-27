Dance duo Underworld set for huge outdoor concert in Essex Underworld will bring their mind-blowing sensory live set to Audley End House and Gardens this summer. SHARE SHARE Underworld will bring the party to Essex's Audley End House and Gardens this August

Underworld are the latest act set to headline English Heritage’s Audley End House and Gardens this summer.

The electronic music duo - comprising Karl Hyde and Rick Smith - will top the bill at the Essex estate as part of the Heritage Live series on Sunday August 3.

The 'Born Slippy Nuxx' pair will be joined by special guests Simian Mobile Disco (DJ Set), Groove Armada (DJ Set), Hot Chip (DJ Set), and Fish56Octagon for a huge outdoor party.

Tickets for the show will be available on presale on April 2 at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/underworld for presale access .

Tickets will then go on general sale on April 4 at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Giles Cooper OBE from Heritage Live said: “We're absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome the legendary Underworld to Heritage Live Festivals. It's been a huge ambition of us all to have them perform in the stunning grounds of Audley End… and what a line-up of special guests! This is going to be awesome, and one of those nights etched in our memories forever - a real 'I was there!" gig. Don't forget to book Monday off work!"

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End have seen performances from Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Elbow, Soft Cell, Madness, Boy George & Culture Club, Sir Tom Jones, Simple Minds and many more.



