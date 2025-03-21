Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters to play The Royal Sandringham Estate Pet Shop Boys are set to play The Royal Sandringham Estate with support from Scissor Sisters. SHARE SHARE Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters to play The Royal Sandringham Estate

Pet Shop Boys will be joined by Scissor Sisters at The Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk this summer.

The '80s synth-pop duo - comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - will bring their ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ to King Charles' royal residence on August 14, with support from the reunited 'Filthy/Gorgeous' hitmakers.

To secure tickets to the Heritage Live show, fans must pre-register at this link: https://arep.co/p/petshopboys. Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on Wednesday 26 March.

Giles Cooper OBE, from Heritage Live Festivals commented “We’re absolutely thrilled to be staging a show for the legendary PET SHOP BOYS at Sandringham this summer! It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to have them perform at one of our events at some point, but for the stars to have aligned to make it happen at the spectacular Royal Estate will make this show absolutely, awesome!

And… having SCISSOR SISTERS as special guests will make this one of those nights that we will never forget for the rest of our lives!”

Heritage Live at Royal Sandringham will also sees headline sets from Mariah Carey, who will perform an exclusive UK headline show on August 15, Stereophonics on August 16, and Michael Bublé on August 17, for his only UK show of 2025.

The much-lauded 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live' tour kicked off in Milan in May 2022 touring arenas and festivals across Europe and the UK.








