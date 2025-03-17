Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce Hidden In Pieces Tour The indie-rock group will be embarking on a theatre tour this summer to mark 25 years as a band. SHARE SHARE Yeah Yeah Yeahs are hitting the road this summer on the 'Hidden In Pieces Tour'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of the 'Hidden In Pieces’ 25th anniversary tour.

After teasing fans with a list of cities, the New York indie legends have confirmed a "very special" set of theatre shows, kicking off in Manchester, England on June 16, followed by two consecutive nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on June 18 and 19.

Karen O and co will then head to Mexico City on June 30 and July 1, before playing a pair of shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Chicago, and their home city of New York.

Fans can expect to hear old favourites with "new arrangements to delight" and "rarely if ever performed" tracks from their revered back catalogue.

A statement read: ​”Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​.

“Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYYs are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer.

“The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​’All you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes’.​ To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all-time favourites with new arrangements to delight…and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too.

“We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theatres to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​”

Tickets go on sale March 21 at 10am local time, with a pre-sale on March 19. The price includes a donation to the environmental law charity, Client Earth.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ last live show was in Toronto, Canada, in November 2023. They played at All Points East festival in London that summer.

The trio, founded in New York City in 2000 - is completed by guitarist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase. The band’s last album, ‘Cool It Down’, came out in September 2022, marking their first full-length work since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’.

Meanwhile, their song ‘Maps’ — off their 2003 debut studio album ‘Fever To Tell’ — went viral on social media last year, with the track entering the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.





Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Hidden In Pieces’ 2025 tour dates:

JUNE

16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

18 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

30 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

JULY

1 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

9 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

14 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre



