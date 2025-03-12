Yeah Yeah Yeahs hint at tour with cryptic post The indie-rock group posted a list of eight cities on Instagram, hinting at some international dates. SHARE SHARE Yeah Yeah Yeahs are teasing their return with a tour looking imminent

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are teasing a tour.

The indie-rock group — whose hits include ‘Heads Will Roll’ and ‘Gold Lion’ — shared a poster listing eight cities to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “Wait…”, an alluding to their 2003 track ‘Maps’. The cryptic post listed US cities Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco, as well as London, Manchester, and Mexico City.





On the band’s website, fans can RSVP to any of the eight cities, a surefire sign of a potential world tour. The site also includes a spot for fans to RSVP if their home city is not listed.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ last live show was in Toronto, Canada, in November 2023. They played at All Points East festival in London that summer.

The trio, founded in New York City in 2000, comprises vocalist Karen O, guitarist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase. The band’s last album, ‘Cool It Down’, came out in September 2022, marking their first full-length work since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’.

Their song ‘Maps’ — off their 2003 debut studio album ‘Fever To Tell’ — went viral on social media last year, with the track entering the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.



