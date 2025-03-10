St. Vincent to play Bournemouth and Birmingham as she extends All Born Screaming Tour St. Vincent has extended the 'All Born Screaming Tour' with new dates across Europe and the UK. SHARE SHARE St. Vincent announces new UK and European dates for summer 2025

St. Vincent has announced new UK and European dates for 2025.

The 'All Born Screaming Tour' continues with the Grammy winner due to kick off the leg in Udine, Italy on June 23, before heading to Vienna, Budapest, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Berlin, Utrecht, Cologne, and Prague.

The Budapest and Prague dates are advertised as intimate shows.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (14.03.25) at 10am local time via www.ticketmaster.com.

Vincent – whose real name is Anne Clark - is already set to play the Somerset House Summer Series in London on July 16, and the world-famous Glastonbury Festival on June 29.

Last month, the 42-year-old singer revealed she is married and has a child when she accepted the Best Rock Song Grammy for 'Broken Man' during the pre-show ceremony.

The musician expressed her gratitude for the win - which saw her beat off competition from The Black Keys ('Beautiful People (Stay High)'), Pearl Jam ('Dark Matter'), Green Day ('Dilemma') and Idles ('Gift Horse') – as she thanked her "beautiful" wife and daughter.

She said: "Thank you so much. I want to say, to every other nominee in this category... I love you all so much. It's an honour just to be in the same world where you all exist again.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife Leia, our beautiful daughter.

"This record was obviously a labour of love.

"Making records is like building a house when you have no floor plans and you don't know what wood or concrete is."

Speaking in the press room afterwards, Vincent confirmed she has a young daughter.

The guitarist also picked up the Best Alternative Music Performance prize for 'Flea' and the Best Alternative Music Album award for 'All Born Screaming'.





St. Vincent’s 2025 UK and European tour dates:





June

23 – Udine Castello Di Udine

24 – Vienna Globe

26 – Budapest House Of Music

28 – O2 Institute Birmingham

30 – O2 Academy Bournemouth





July

5 – Berlin Tempodrom

7 – Utrecht Tivolivredenburg

8 – Cologne Live Music Hall

14 – Prague Archa



