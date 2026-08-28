Pop CMAT cancels Rock en Seine gig after being struck down by tummy bug CMAT has been forced to pull the plug on her Paris gig after "a double dose" of setbacks. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

CMAT is no longer playing Rock en Seine in Paris today (28.08.26) as she has gastroenteritis.

As well as the 30-year-old star's tummy bug, a cancelled flight owing to a thunderstorm meant "band, crew and gear" couldn't get to the capital in time.

The Irish singer posted to her Instagram Stories: "I am very sorry to say we are no longer able to play our show at Rock en Seine today.

"I have gastroenteritis and was due to travel yesterday, but was not able, and I have not fully recovered to travel today. Alongside this, last night's flight into Paris carrying most of our band, crew and gear was cancelled due to a thunderstorm so unfortunately due to this double dose it’s not possible to play today.

"I am really sorry for anyone who was coming to see us. Xx."

CMAT is next due to play Ireland's Electric Picnic on Saturday night (29.08.26).



