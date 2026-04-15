Hip Hop/Rap Kanye West postpones show in France following ban threat Kanye West has announced on X that he is postponing his planned concert in Marseille, France, "until further notice" and has vowed to make amends for his past anti-Semitic comments. SHARE SHARE

Kanye West has postponed his scheduled concert in Marseille “until further notice”, marking the latest development in a turbulent period for the controversial rapper’s live plans.

The 48-year-old star - who now performs under the name Ye - had been due to take to the stage at the Orange Velodrome on June 11, but confirmed the show will no longer go ahead as planned.

In a statement shared on X, Kanye insisted the decision was his alone.

After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

Kanye - who is the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian - also took full responsibility for his past anti-Semitic outbursts and told his 30.9 million followers that he is determined to make amends for his past comments and actions.

I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends



I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it



My fans are everything to me



Looking forward to the next shows



See you at the top of the globe 🌏 — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026





The announcement follows mounting opposition to the booking from French officials, including Marseille mayor Benoit Payan, who publicly criticised the decision to host the rapper in the city.

In a previous post on X, Payan said: "I refuse to let Marseille become a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Velodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

France’s interior minister Laurent Nunez also opposed the concert, with reports suggesting officials were determined to prevent the show from taking place.

The Marseille postponement comes just one week after the cancellation of Wireless Festival in London, where West had been due to headline all three nights in July. The festival was called off after the UK Home Office withdrew the rapper’s entry clearance, effectively barring him from entering the country.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the decision, stating: "This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer / Credit: AVALON





Festival organisers confirmed the cancellation in a statement, citing the government’s decision and promising full refunds to ticket holders. Sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo had already withdrawn support following backlash to West’s booking.

Despite the controversy, West had previously attempted to address concerns, expressing a desire to engage in dialogue.

He said: "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music."

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen.”



