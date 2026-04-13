Metal Bring Me The Horizon announce re‑recorded 20th‑anniversary edition of Count Your Blessings and a one‑night Manchester show Bring Me The Horizon will release a newly re‑recorded version of their debut album Count Your Blessings this July, alongside a special Manchester performance where they’ll play it in full for the first time. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed a 20th‑anniversary edition of their debut album Count Your Blessings, newly re‑recorded and set for release on July 10, across vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.

The Sheffield band describe the project as a revitalised take on the 2006 original, with Oli Sykes and Lee Malia leading the sessions and Buster Odeholm handling mixing duties.

The updated version, titled Count Your Blessings | Repented, aims to present the material sharper, heavier and more dynamic than before, reimagining tracks such as Pray for Plagues, Slow Dance and A Lot Like Vegas with modern production.

Liquor and Love Lost also appears under its early working title Dragon Slaying, marking a nod to the band’s formative years.

To mark the release, the group will stage a special show at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena on July 10, performing the album front to back for the first time.

The event, Outbreak Presents:Count Your Blessings | Repented, is co‑curated with Outbreak and will feature support from Static Dress and Dying Wish, bringing together key names from the current heavy‑music landscape.

The band say the night is intended not as a nostalgic look back but as a “reactivation” of the era for both longtime fans and those discovering the record for the first time.

Fans who pre‑order the album will gain early access to tickets, with pre‑order access opening at 10am GMT on April 13 for 29 hours, followed by a pre‑sale on April 15. General sale begins on April 17 at 10am GMT.

Bring Me The Horizon have sold more than 7.2 million albums worldwide and earned multiple UK No.1 records, evolving from MySpace‑era deathcore to one of the most influential acts in modern alternative music.

The 2026 re‑recording arrives as the band continue their global POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – Ascension Program 2 tour, which runs across North America, Europe and beyond throughout the year.