Nitzer Ebb frontman Douglas McCarthy dead at 58

SHARE SHARE

Nitzer Ebb frontman Douglas McCarthy has died aged 58.

The '80s and '90s star had battled liver cirrhosis brought on by years of alcohol abuse and his passing was confirmed by the band on Wednesday (11.06.25).

A statement on their Instagram account read: "It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025.

"We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time.

"We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon."

The group’s label Mute wrote: "We’ll miss him terribly, his spirit, artistry and personality effected Mute indelibly in the most wonderful of ways."

The pioneering industrial band's frontman was forced to step down from their European tour in March 2024 due to ill health.

Addressing his liver cirrhosis diagnosis, he explained: “For over two years I have not been drinking, but recovery is a long process.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was among those to pay their respects, sharing a post on his death to his Instagram Story.

Cold Cave, who shared a stage with Douglas, penned: “Jesus… rest in peace brother Douglas McCarthy.”





Nitzer Ebb, an English electronic body music (EBM) band, formed in 1982 in Chelmsford, Essex.

The group - also comprising Bon Harris and David Gooday - are known for their chaotic beats, distorted synths, lead by Douglas' aggressive vocals and commanding stage presence.

Their debut album, That Total Age was released in 1987 featured the EBM classics Join in the Chant and Let Your Body Learn.

They toured with Depeche Mode and worked with producer Flood and Alan Wilder of Depeche Mode.

After their 1991 LP Ebbhead (1991), they went their separate ways in 1995.

Nitzer Ebb returned in 2006, with their last studio effort being 2010's Industrial Complex.



















