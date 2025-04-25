Ashnikko and horsegiirL team up on racy Itty Bitty remix Ashnikko and horsegiirL have shared the fun remix for 'Itty Bitty'. SHARE SHARE Ashnikko and horsegiirL hook up on remix of raunchy song 'Itty Bitty'

Ashnikko and equine DJ and producer horsegiirL have shared the steamy remix for 'Itty Bitty'.

The high velocity techno tune features a frisky verse from horsegiirL that is NSFW.

The original was co-written by Ashnikko, Skyler Stonestreet, and the track's producer, Slinger.

Upon releasing the song originally in March, Ashnikko said: “There’s nothing more effective for healing a broken heart than an itty bitty teeny tiny little s****y skirt. The itty bitty skirt (or whatever your personal equivalent may be) is godly and should never be dismissed.

“Our bodies are our most intimate canvases – the ritual of getting ready to go out with friends is one of my favourites. We arm ourselves with trinkets, talismans and amulets, treating beauty and self-expression as a devotion to life itself.”

Listen to the remix here: ashnikko.lnk.to/ittybittyhorsegiirl.

'Itty Bitty' marked Ashnikko's first release since her 2023 debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’.