Identity of Horse Woman sitting next to Danny Dyer at the BRIT Awards revealed

The identity of the "Horse Woman" sitting next to Danny Dyer at the BRIT Awards has been revealed.

Viewers of the annual awards ceremony on Saturday (01.03.25) evening were left confused when they spotted someone wearing a muzzle made up of black make-up sitting in the seat next to the former EastEnders star.

Social media users soon identified the mystery woman as HorsegiirL, a German DJ and singer who is known on TikTok for her song 'My Barn My Rules'.

The musician conceals her face behind a horse head mask and is also known as Stella Stallion.

She claims that she is "from the animal world that grew up on Sunshine Farms" and released her debut EP 'V.I.P. - Very Important Pony' earlier this year.

She came to prominence when Arielle Free was suspended from BBC Radio 1 for a week for denouncing the viral track and declaring that she "hated" it while live on air.

At the time, her co-star Charlie Hedges responded: "Sorry, I’m taking your mic down. It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect please.

"This is Dance Anthems. Have some respect. See you later, get out of here."

Prior to uncovering her identity, some viewers were baffled at the sudden appearance of the character.

One wrote on X: "It’s highly likely danny dyer bringing a horse to the brit awards won’t even make the top five of weirdest things to happen tonight.

Another wrote: "So is Danny Dyer's horse date one of his #MarchingPowder co-stars? Is this all a PR stunt? I need answers."

A third said: "Horse is Grace Jones. Oh it's not Masked Singer?"



