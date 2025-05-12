Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus thought he was 'supposed to die'
Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has opened up about his cancer battle, revealing that he thought he was "supposed to die".
In a new interview with The Independent, Mark Hoppus admitted he thought he was "supposed to die" after receiving his cancer diagnosis.
The Blink-182 star was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 - but having been so fortunate in his life up until that stage, Mark felt like he "deserved" to die.
Read here to find out why he felt that way...