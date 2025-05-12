Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus thought he was 'supposed to die' Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has opened up about his cancer battle, revealing that he thought he was "supposed to die". SHARE SHARE Mark Hoppus thought he was destined to die after being dealt his cancer diagnosis

In a new interview with The Independent, Mark Hoppus admitted he thought he was "supposed to die" after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

The Blink-182 star was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 - but having been so fortunate in his life up until that stage, Mark felt like he "deserved" to die.

