British rockers Kid Kapichi lose two members Kid Kapichi's Ben Beetham and George MacDonald are departing the group. Kid Kapichi are losing two original band members

Kid Kapichi's guitarist and drummer have quit the rock band.

Ben Beetham and George MacDonald are bowing out after a decade in the British group, with frontman Jack Wilson and bassist Eddie Lewis set to continue with "fresh energy, ideas and attitude".

The Hastings band - who have opened for Liam Gallagher and Nothing But Thieves - insist their friendship with the departing members will carry on as they reflected on their "brotherhood".

A band statement read: "After dedicating the last decade of their lives to Kid Kapichi, Ben and George have taken the difficult decision to step down from the band.

"We’ve experienced all the highs and lows of being in this project together, and nothing can take away from all the victories we’ve shared. But the time felt right for them to go on and explore pastures new. We wholeheartedly wish them the best and our friendship will remain strong going into this new chapter.

"However, this is far from the end. Jack and Eddie enter into a new phase of Kapichi with fresh energy, ideas and attitude. More on this coming soon."





Ben and George said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we make an announcement of parting ways from Kapichi: a band, a family, a brotherhood which has been at the centre of our lives for the last 12 years.

"The truth is if you treat a band with the energy and focus it requires it doesn’t leave much room for other things; and that means when you venture into fresh ground and give your all to something new, you owe it to the project to let it carry on without you rather than dilute yourself and give it less than it deserves.

"The 4 of us have shared this band for a long time, but beyond that we share a friendship, a history, a community and so much more that carries on even though our time in the band is ending."

Kid Kapichi will play one last concert in their current form on July 12 at De La Warr Pavillion at Bexhill-On-Sea. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (09.05.25) at 10am here.

The pair signed off: "Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to every fan, friend and family member who has supported us throughout this journey. It’s been the wildest of rides. And thanks to Jack and Eddie for accepting this decision with open arms."