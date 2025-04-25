Wicked co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Ariana Grande release duet I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) Jeff Goldblum duets with 'Wicked' co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. SHARE SHARE Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra's new album 'Still Blooming' is out now

Jeff Goldblum has released his new album, 'Still Blooming’, featuring his ‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The 72-year-old star plays The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the two-part blockbuster movie adaptation of the Broadway classic, and Ariana (Glinda) and Cynthia (Elphaba) recorded covers of boogie-woogie classic ‘I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)’ and wartime hit ‘We’ll Meet Again’, respectively, for latest record with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

The nine-track album also sees Marvel star Scarlett Johansson show off her singing chops on a cover of Frank Sinatra classic ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’.

Elsewhere, Maiya Sykes has recorded the jazz standard ‘Stella By Starlight’.

A press release notes: “‘Still Blooming’ offers a tasteful curation of beloved jazz standards from both the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Here, Goldblum is the host for his talented friends, all veterans of the stage and screen, with collaborations that underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture.”

‘Still Blooming’ is the follow-up to 2023’s ‘Plays Well with Others’.

Ariana and Cynthia featuring on their ‘Wicked’ co-star’s record comes after the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker said she would love to record more music with her cast mate.

Speaking to Variety in October, she said: “I love being in the studio with her [Cynthia], even just as like a fly on the wall, hearing what she’s working on and having her there when I’m working.

“I think we are stuck with each other, professionally and personally for the rest of our lives. So I would say absolutely.”





‘Still Blooming’ tracklisting:

01. ‘I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)’ Feat. Ariana Grande

02. ‘The Grease Patrol’’

03. We’ll Meet Again’ Feat. Cynthia Erivo

04. ‘Blue Minor’

05. ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ Feat. Scarlett Johansson

06. ‘Bye-Ya’

07. ‘Stella By Starlight’ Feat. Maiya Sykes

08. ‘Bouncing With Bud’

09. ‘Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye’ Feat. Jeff Goldblum