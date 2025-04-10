Patti Smith announces 'most intimate' memoir yet Music legend Patti Smith is releasing her new memoir 'Bread of Angels' in November, and it has been dubbed as her "most intimate" book yet. SHARE SHARE Patti Smith is releasing her new memoir in 2025

Patti Smith grappled with "the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime" when writing her new memoir.

The 78-year-old musician previously shared parts of her story in 2010’s 'Just Kids', 2015’s 'M Train', and 2019’s 'Year of the Monkey', and now she has announced 'Bread of Angels' will be released on 4 November, which will chronicle her teenage years and early work including her 1975 debut album 'Horses' and the seminal 'Easter' LP.

She said in a statement: "It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime.

"I’m hoping that people will find something they need."

The new book will also detail Patti's marriage to Fred 'Sonic' Smith and their "new adventures as they start their family" in Michigan, and the tome is poignantly being released on the 31st anniversary of the late MC5 guitarist's death.

Alexis Kirschbaum, head of Bloomsbury Trade, which is publishing the book in the UK, dubbed the 'Gloria' hitmaker as "one of the most cherished and influential writers of the last 50 years".

She added: "Patti Smith is a living legend.

"While her lyrics and music have inspired generations of listeners, her books have made her one of the most cherished and influential writers of the last 50 years.

"'Bread of Angels' confirms her position as a writer.”

The book will be released in a gap of her European, UK, and US 'Horses 50th Anniversary Tour'.

She will celebrate the five decades of her debut studio album by performing it in its entirety.

Another special surprise is that Patti will be accompanied on stages - including the iconic London Palladium in October - by two members of the original Patti Smith Group, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty.

Her band's keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan - who has been playing in the group for 30 years - and guitarist Jackson Smith will also join the trio.