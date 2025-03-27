Johnny Depp, Bruce Springsteen and more honour Patti Smith in New York City Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, Flea, and more stars joined Patti Smith at her tribute benefit concert, ‘People Have The Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith’, in New York City. SHARE SHARE Johnny Depp was among those to tip the hat to Patti Smith in New York City

Johnny Depp, Bruce Springsteen, and more paid tribute to Patti Smith in New York City on Wednesday night (26.03.25).

A host of huge names in the arts joined forces for the ‘People Have The Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith’ at Carnegie Hall, in honour of musical legend and punk poet laureate Patti Smith.

The star-studded jam session featured some of music’s biggest names, including Bruce Springsteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Matt Berninger of The National, Kim Gordon, Paul Banks of Interpol, Michael Stipe, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O.

Bruce Springsteen and Flea covered ‘Because The Night’ — Smith’s 1977 rock song which The Boss helped co-write — alongside the house band. Karen O, lead singer of indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs, performed the 1975 classic ‘Gloria’.

Besides the music, Hollywood actors Michael Shannon, Scarlett Johansson, and Sean Penn and director Jim Jarmusch, took to the stage to recite some of Smith’s poetry.

Actor and musician Johnny Depp took the stage as a surprise guest in a performance of Smith’s ‘Dancing Barefoot’ with Flea and vocalist Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

Depp's unannounced appearance was not random — he and Smith became good friends after he attended her concert in Los Angeles nearly 20 years ago. Smith even wrote the song ‘Nine’, from her 2012 album ‘Banga’, to give to Depp as a birthday present.

‘A Celebration of Patti Smith’ is the 20th annual ‘Music Of’ benefit, which donates 100 per cent of proceeds to providing music education to underserved youth.

Smith herself concluded the concert — which was first announced in December — with a performance of its namesake song, her 1988 single ‘People Have The Power’, with most of the evening’s special guests.

The singer-songwriter broke onto the scene of the New York City punk rock movement in 1975 with her debut album ‘Horses’. Smith has since released 11 solo studio albums.

She will tour in honour of the 50th anniversary of ‘Horses’ this year. The UK leg includes two consecutive nights at the London Palladium, beginning October 12.