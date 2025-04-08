The Top Street Performers Covering Fleetwood Mac The Top Street Performers Covering Fleetwood Mac SHARE SHARE Fleetwood Mac in 2014

The music of Fleetwood Mac has an undeniable timeless pull - and every so often, it finds new life in unexpected places.

Street performers around the world cover the music of Fleetwood Mac, and we have compiled some of the best that we could find online, seen below.

In the first video, 'DØVYDAS' covers the song 'Dreams' and the comments tell the story, with one of the top commenters noting 'I have never heard a Fleetwood Mac song covered so well. The singer is outstanding.'









In the second clip, we see Ashley Slim Stevenson covering 'Landslide', posted by 'Bo Rodda'. The comments are similarly astonished by this artists performance, with the top comment asking 'Who else remembers this video and comes back to it every once in a while and still gets chills?'.



