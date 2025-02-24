Carly Pearce asks for 'prayers' as she battles illness amid UK tour Carly Pearce has warned fans she is really sick and is doing all she can not to cancel her remaining UK and Ireland shows this week. SHARE SHARE Carly Pearce is battling the flu and is doing all she can to complete her UK and Ireland gigs this week

Carly Pearce is suffering with a bad case of flu but told fans she's determined to finish her UK and Ireland tour.

The 34-year-old country superstar has asked for "prayers" as she battles illness amid her ‘Hummingbird World Tour’, and is doing everything possible to ensure she can play her concerts in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin this week.

She posted to X: "Update: the flu has got me DOWN. I don’t know that I’ve ever been this sick! Asking for prayers as I am trying like hell to get the strength to finish what I know will be 4 amazing shows in the UK."

Carly was last onstage in Bristol on Friday (21.02.25).

Last year, Carly revealed she needed to adjust her live shows to accommodate her heart condition.

The singer was diagnosed with the rare but treatable pericarditis - inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart - and when performing on Tim McGraw's 'Standing Room Only' tour, she had to take extra precautions, so the shows didn’t take too much of a toll on her body.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the time: "I kind of have to make adjustments just because my heart rate quite literally cannot get above a certain point."

"Fans have been really nice. I had my first three shows this past weekend with Tim McGraw, and they were very kind and showed me a lot of grace. So it looks a little different right now, but we're making it [happen]."

Asked about her health, she said: "I'm OK, yeah. It was pericarditis and a pericardial effusion, which is an inflammation and fluid inside the sac of your heart. And so I'm just kinda figuring it out as I go."

Carly felt the need to share her diagnosis in the hope of encouraging others to see a doctor when they don't feel well.

She said: "It is important to be transparent. Because you never know who maybe needs to listen to their body, or maybe is going through something."



