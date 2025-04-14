Addison Rae reveals debut album release date on underwear at Coachella Addison Rae donned panties with her album's release date on during her surprise appearance during Arca's set at Coachella. SHARE SHARE Addison Rae will release her debut studio album on June 6

Addison Rae announced the release date of her debut album on her underwear at Coachella.

The viral sensation was a special guest during Arca's set on Sunday (13.04.25) and delighted fans with the unusual method for teasing her record.





The reveal came as she gave the live debut of 'Arcamarine', the B-side of her hit 'Aquamarine' featuring the Venezuelan musician.

Addison has so far released the singles 'Diet Pepsi' and 'Aquamarine'.

The name of her first full-length project remains unknown at this time.

Addison previously credited Charli xcx with helping her to become a pop star.

The TikTok sensation released her major label debut single 'Diet Pepsi' in 2024 and is grateful for the 'Apple' hitmaker's knowledge for helping her make a splash in the industry, after the pair teamed up on the remix of her 'Brat' track 'Von Dutch'.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "It's inspiring, being around somebody like Charli who has been around so long and has continuously followed her heart with who she is in the music and everything, it's really inspiring to just watch that and see her doing it so fearlessly.

"And for me it was leaning into that and not being afraid to chase those dreams."

Some observers have questioned Addison's musical prowess because she found fame on social media – accumulating more than 88 million followers on TikTok – but she isn't paying attention to the negativity.

The 24-year-old star said: "There's no right or wrong way to get where I want to go. It's OK if it doesn't look the same.

"A lot of people will be afraid and feel maybe they're not good enough, now I've got to the stage where I'm like that's just part of the journey.

"I'm not afraid to continue making mistakes as long as I'm learning."