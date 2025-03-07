Ashley Walters announces single Take a Pic ahead of new EP Rapper and actor Ashley Walters has dropped his new single ‘Take A Pic’ ahead of his upcoming EP ‘Test the Walters 2’. SHARE SHARE Rapper and actor Ashley Walters

The rapper and actor - known by the musical stage name Asher D - dropped ‘Take A Pic’ on Wednesday, March 5, ahead of his new EP ‘Test the Walters 2’ on Friday, March 7.

In a statement to the media, Walters said: “This track is for the clubs, for the dancers, for people who just love music. It’s a bit of fun - a more reckless side to my music, but still with elements of my real-life experiences.”

The '2 Seconds' hitmaker said it was a “no-brainer” to collaborate with his longtime friend and rapper Giggs on ‘Take A Pic’.

Speaking of the star - whose real name is Nathaniel Thompson and has had three UK Top 10 albums - the 42-year-old artist said: "We’ve known each other since we were 11 or 12, and to be making music together after all these years feels amazing.

"He’s always been a huge support, and his presence on the track just feels like a full circle moment.”

In ‘Take A Pic’, Walters and the 41-year-old star explore themes of lifestyle, success, and growth.

Walters said: “We concentrated vocally on things that we love. So I talk a lot about fashion in my bars, about dreams of Oscars and just success, and of course, there’s a reference there to us growing up together in Peckham.”

‘Test the Walters 2’ - a multi-genre blend of Afrobeat, drill, and R+B, produced by Splurge Boys - comes after Walters’ 2022 EP ‘Test the Walters’.

The track ‘Take A Pic’ premiered on Wednesday (05.03.25) BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ Target.