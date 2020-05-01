Simon Cowell has been given permission to modernise his £15 million mansion.

The 60-year-old music mogul bought the 18th century abode in south west London in October 2018, and he's just had council agreement to make a number of changes to the historic house in order to fulfill the ''modern requirements of the family''.

According to The Sun Online, Simon is planning to add a 15-metre outdoor pool with its own pool house and bar within the grounds of the seven-bedroom property, while he also wants to update the building with better lighting, underfloor heating, air conditioning and a state-of-the-art security system.

The 'X Factor' judge also wants to be able to relax in private when at home with partner Lauren Silverman and their six-year-old son Eric, so he will have the existing sunroom extended and add a ''glazed conservation lantern'' roof, which the plans say will ''allow the owner to enjoy sunshine throughout the year in a private position''.

A timber pergola will be erected in the gardens in order to ''create a visual interest and to assist with growing plants to enhance the character of this external space''.

Simon also plans to add three new vehicle gates, which will include ''new retractable bollards repositioned to the centre of the gates''.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' star has promised to keep the village's Victorian post box, which is attached to an outer wall and is still in use today.

Simon and Lauren were reportedly keen to move out of their old home in west London in order to be closer to good private schools for Eric to attend.

Their former house was broken into in 2015, with thieves stealing cash and jewellery from a safe and Simon previously described the robbery as ''scary''.

He said: ''It was nerve-racking. Lauren was woken up with me and we checked on Eric. That was the first thing we did, to make sure he was OK.

''Apart from the fact someone broke into my house and stole my stuff, which is scary, it could have been worse. Thankfully no one was hurt.''