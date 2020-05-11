Chart-topping pop star Selena Gomez has urged her Twitter followers to support the fight against lupus.
The 27-year-old pop star - who revealed in 2015 that she'd been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease - took to Twitter on World Lupus Day on Sunday (10.05.20) to encourage fans to donate to the Lupus Research Alliance.
Selena wrote: ''Today is #WorldLupusDay where we raise awareness for this complex autoimmune disease. [heart emoji] If you're able to make a donation to the @lupusresearch Alliance, please click this link: https://give.lupusresearch.org/give/123231/#!/donation/checkout (sic)''
The Lupus Research Alliance - which is the world's leading private funder of lupus research - aspires to find a cure for the disease.
Despite her health struggles, Selena previously insisted she is ''grateful'' for the lows she's experienced in life.
The singer - who underwent a kidney transplant after her battle with lupus began to attack her organs - thinks her health struggles have made her more courageous.
Asked if she regrets anything she's been through, Selena explained: ''No, no. I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn't happened to me. But without them I wouldn't have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing.
''You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing.
''When 'Lose You to Love Me' came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, 'Oh ... this is a huge reason why I've pushed myself through this. This is why.' I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone.
''I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that's why I am grateful for the chapters of my life.
''I'm not saying that it's gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve.''
