Iggy Azalea and her dance posse go to work in the back of an illuminated articulated lorry in the video for her latest single, 'I Am The Stripclub'. The 'Fancy' singer has taken to the desert highway as she sets up a movable feast with her re-imagined stripclub, employing a whole host of scantily clad dancers, choreographed by The House of Balmain.
'I Am The Stripclub' is Iggy's first release since April this year when she double dropped 'Sip It', featuring Tyga, and 'Brazil'. Azalea was disappointed that 'Sip It' didn't get the promotion she thought it deserved, especially on YouTube. This time around Iggy has found more publicity than she expected through negative comments and negative press, specifically about her individual appearance in the video.
Iggy Azalea has been accused by many viewers of 'Blackfishing' (a term used for someone accused of pretending to be black or mixed-race) in her latest video. Wearing a longer black wig, and seemingly darker shades of make-up, the singer found herself having to defend her latest look. She replied to criticism on Twitter saying, "I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since Sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue".
Azalea felt the need to clarify her position further as she tweeted, "This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL. Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene! I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make s**t a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color."
Azalea later went on to thank those that had defended her, as well as those that had criticised her as she tweeted, "To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!....... To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!"
