Harrison Ford's iconic Fedora from 'Indiana Jones' is going up for auction.

The hat worn by Ford as he played the archaeologist in the 1984 flick 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' is expected to sell for between £107,900 and £179,800 when it goes under the hammer.

The prop is one of more than 1,600 items from film and TV being auctioned in Prop Store's upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction – which will take place online and in Los Angeles between June 29 and July 1.

Other star lots include Harry Potter's eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' and the wand made for the actor during production on 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1'. The items are expected to sell for an estimated £21,500 to £35,900.

The auction will also include items from 'Star Wars' such as the R2-SHP droid from 'The Rise of Skywalker' and the Bladed Dueling Lightsabers wielded by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'.

Carrie Fisher's heavily annotated draft script from 'The Empire Strikes Back' is also expected to attract a lot of attention from bidders.

Horror movie items will also be up for grabs during the event. Amanda Young's Reverse Bear Trap contraption from the original 'Saw' movie is estimated to sell for £28,700 to £43,100, while a Jason Voorhees face mask from 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday', signed by star Kane Hodder, is expected to go for £14,300 to £21,500.