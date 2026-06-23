Terrace‑ready Britpop anthems like Wonderwall that could soundtrack England’s World Cup run Here's six terrace‑ready Britpop anthems that could soundtrack England’s World Cup run, from euphoric singalongs to classic ’90s crowd‑lifters. SHARE SHARE













With calls for Oasis classic Wonderwall to become England’s unofficial World Cup anthem growing louder, including from guitarist Noel Gallagher himself after an epic stadium singalong when England defeated Croatia, ContactMusic.com has rounded up six terrace‑ready Britpop classics that could easily soundtrack the team’s 2026 run.

Read on to find out which six tracks we selected...

Read on...